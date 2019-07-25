Smuggling of cattle along Bangladesh border drops by half

Cattle smuggling along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border has dropped almost by half since 2016. Detailed figures reveal that in 2016 about 1,28,440 cattle heads were seized, while the figure dropped to 83,378 in 2017 and 51,592 cattle heads in 2018.

The number of cattle seized along the border is an indication of the volume of illegal cattle trade running into thousands of crores of rupees. Till June 30 this year, about 23,208 cattle heads were seized along the border by the BSF. The details of the seizures were tabled in Parliament in response to a question by BJP MP from West Bengal Arjun Singh. The South Bengal Frontier of the BSF, which guards 915 km of the border from Sunderbans to Malda, continues to account for 60% to 70% cattle heads seized.

As many as 16,131 cattle heads were seized from the frontier this year. The frontier, spanning five districts of Bengal, accounted for 74% of the cattle heads seized in 2018, while in 2017, it accounted for 60% of the cattle heads seized.

West Bengal, however, is not a source State for smuggling of cattle. According to BSF officials, cattle from different States, particularly in north India, and brought to the State before being smuggled through the porous south Bengal border. The crackdown on cattle trade in the country is believed to have affected this illegal trade.