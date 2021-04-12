Smugglers kill 2 policemen in Rajasthan

jaipur

12 April 2021 01:01 IST

Two constables were killed after suspected drug smugglers opened fire when they were stopped at separate checkpoints in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, police teams had set up barricades at different locations to apprehend the smugglers, who were travelling in two jeeps and as many SUVs, on Saturday night.

They opened fire on police at checkpoints at the Kotdi and the Raila police station areas.

Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said, “Two constables were killed in the firing. Police teams have been alerted to search for the accused.”