Smriti Irani to address virtual rally in Delhi highlighting one-year achievements of Modi govt.

Union Minister Smriti Irani will address BJP’s first virtual rally in the national capital on June 13, highlighting the achievements of the Modi government in the last one year, party’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta said on Tuesday.

The ‘Delhi Jan Samvad’ rally will be addressed virtually by Ms. Irani from the Delhi BJP office. The rally will reach out to around 25 lakh people through social media and cable operators, he said.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, senior party leaders, including MPs, MLAs, Delhi BJP office bearers, councilors and others will attend the rally along with 20-50 people at 2,000 places across the city, maintaining social distance, he said.

Delhi BJP will launch its campaign to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message and his government’s achievements in last one year to around 15 lakh households in Delhi on Wednesday, the Delhi BJP president said at a press conference.

“Two workers each from a booth wearing face masks will visit households carrying the Prime Minister’s letter to the citizens and highlight Modi government’s achievements in the last one year. Eminent citizens, including doctors and advocates among others, will also be contacted through the campaign,” he said.

In another event, the Delhi BJP will hold two video conferences in each of the 70 assembly constituencies in the coming days to interact with local party leaders and workers, he said.

Continuing Delhi BJP’s initiatives to help people during the pandemic, frontal organisations will distribute 15 lakh face masks and 7.5 lakh sanitisers among people in the city in the next few days, he added.