Smriti Irani says AAP Gujarat leader made comments at the behest of Kejriwal

Ms. Irani said it was “absolutely unforgivable” that Mr. Italia was abusing a woman who has nothing to do with politics

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi:
October 14, 2022 22:46 IST

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani addresses a press conference at her residence in New Delhi, on October 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday attacked AAP Gujarat leader Gopal Italia over his purported remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother claiming the people of Gujarat will teach him and his party a lesson in the coming Assembly election in the State.

On Thursday, an old video of Mr. Italia was widely shared on social media in which he is purportedly heard mocking the Prime Minister’s mother.

“If you think abusing the Prime Minister’s mother will help you gain political popularity in Gujarat, you are mistaken. And for that mistake, Gujarat and Gujaratis will make you pay the political price in the forthcoming elections,” Ms. Irani said on Friday.

She said it was “absolutely unforgivable” that Mr. Italia was abusing a woman who has nothing to do with politics.

The Minister for Women and Child Development went on to claim that the AAP leader from Gujarat had made the comments with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s blessings. She alleged that Mr. Italia had also made a number of comments insulting the Hindu society and temple-going women.

“That Mr. Kejriwal can fall to new lows is not surprising. What they don’t realise is the esteem with which Gujarat and Gujratis hold women especially mothers in our society”.

Mr. Italia was detained for over two hours on Thursday by the Delhi Police in the national capital. This happened after he appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in Delhi in connection with the alleged derogatory comments about PM Modi.

