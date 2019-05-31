Smriti Irani aide murder: Main accused held in Amethi after encounter

The main accused in the killing of Surendra Singh, a close aide of Amethi MP Smriti Irani was arrested on May 31 following an encounter with police in Amethi, officials said.

Waseem was held in Shalhapur area under the Jamo police station area on May 30 night, Amethi Assistant Superintendent of Police Daya Ram said. With this, all the five accused in the case have been arrested, he said.

Waseem has suffered gunshot injuries and has been admitted to a community health centre, the ASP said, adding the Jamo police station in-charge also suffered minor injuries in the gunfight. A case was registered against five people for killing Surendra Singh.

Ramchandra, Dharmanath, Naseem and Golu were arrested earlier. Mr. Ramchandra is a member of the kshetra panchayat and also a local Congress leader, the police said.

Singh, 50, a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 p.m. on May 25. He was referred to a Lucknow hospital, but succumbed to injuries during treatment.