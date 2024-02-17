GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Smartphone, spy cam found in Assam jail cell of Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh

Items recovered were seized by the Dibrugarh Central Jail staff, says Assam police chief

February 17, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assam Police personnel arrive at the Central Jail to interrogate Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh’s associate at NSA Cell, in Dibrugarh, on Feb. 17, 2024.

Assam Police personnel arrive at the Central Jail to interrogate Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh’s associate at NSA Cell, in Dibrugarh, on Feb. 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The staff of eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail on Saturday detected a major security breach in the National Security Act (NSA) cell where Khalistani sympathiser and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was lodged along with nine of his associates.

The jail staff recovered a smartphone with SIM, a keypad phone, a TV remote with keyboard, a spy cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones, speakers, and a smartwatch during a search, officials said.

Assam’s Director General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh said additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA block after reports of unauthorised activities taking place in the NSA cell.

“The source of these unauthorised articles and mode of their induction is being ascertained. Further lawful action and steps are being taken to prevent recurrence,” he said.

Amritpal Singh, 29, was arrested by Punjab Police under the NSA in April 2023 and transported to Assam on a special flight. His nine associates, also booked under NSA, were arrested and sent to the Dibrugarh jail later.

The entire jail complex was kept out of bounds for the general public and several high-mast lights and CCTV cameras were installed.

Built in 1857, the Dibrugarh Central Jail is Assam’s second oldest prison.

