Smarter Army posts along border with China to improve living conditions of troops

An Indian Army jawan looking at the India-China border, 35 km from Tawang, in Arunachal Pradesh. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

A pilot project in the Eastern Himalayas is set to usher in smarter facilities for raising the living standards of troops posted along the border with China.

Army engineers used a mix of materials, including bamboo and other locally available resources, to give shape to a “first-of-its-kind integrated” post beyond 10,000 ft above mean sea level in the Tawang sector of western Arunachal Pradesh in November 2021.

The model post is ready for the soldiers to move in. Two more such posts in the Northern Sector (Arunachal Pradesh is a part of it) are expected to be completed by December.

“The plan was to create a model post for troops on the frontline as an integrated project keeping in mind the space, essential troop comfort, weather protection, amenities like running water, power requirements, safety and connectivity. The selected location for the model post was winter cut-off at high altitude,” a Defence statement said.

Army officials said the requirement of better habitats for troops to “boost their morale” has been an area of improvement, gathering pace after a considerable push to border infrastructure in terms of connectivity during the last decade.

“Improved living conditions for troops in secluded and cut-off posts away from family started getting the desired push in the last few years,” a spokesperson said.

Officials admitted that the living conditions in such posts, with soldiers “billeted in a prefabricated shelter or living bunkers”, have been sub-par because of difficult terrain and technological limitations.

“There were major shortcomings with respect to living standards, protection against weather, space available to men, hygiene facilities and the ad-hoc power arrangements. This is now fast changing,” the statement said.

There were numerous challenges such as connectivity, difficulty in transporting construction materials, a limited construction period due to the continued bad weather, and poor visibility. The approach to construction was thus changed and the model post conceptualised as a “hi-tech, modern integrated project self-reliant with hybrid renewable energy sources”.

If a quick-setting compound was used to tackle continuous rainfall, the engineers used the indigenous ultra-high-performance cement plates to reduce overall construction time and enhance portability besides ensuring stronger protection. Bamboo-reinforced concrete frames have also been used.

“A collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati is also moving well wherein 3D printing technology is being explored to fast-pace the construction of all kinds in the field conditions in a much shorter time and with superior ergonomics,” the statement said.

There are plans to further evolve the design and concept of the model post and replicate it all among the frontline across regions, it added.

Among the many tangible and intangible benefits of tech-backed infrastructure would be seen in higher troop morale and self-esteem, especially when the Chinese have been constructing modern military infrastructure at a rapid pace all along the northern borders, Army officials said.