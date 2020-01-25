Other States

Smart Villages scheme: Maharashtra government to increase prize money

Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif on Thursday said the department will move a proposal before the Cabinet to name the scheme after Patil.

The State Rural Development Department has decided to increase the cash prizes handed over to top villages at the taluka and district levels under a government scheme and name it after R.R. Patil, the late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.

Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif on Thursday said the department will move a proposal before the Cabinet to name the scheme after Patil. The Smart Villages scheme seeks to transform rural Maharashtra through development initiatives. Villages performing well in a range of areas, including cleanliness, health, education, environment, use of infotech and renewable energy sources, will be rewarded. Patil, a former deputy chief minister, who headed the Rural Development Department for a few years under the Congress-NCP government, died in February 2015.

The NCP leader is hailed for implementing Sant Gadagebaba Gram Swachhta Abhiyaan and Mahatma Gandhi dispute-free villages scheme during his tenure. Under the present Smart Villages scheme, a village that tops at the taluka and district levels gets a reward of ₹10 lakh and ₹40 lakh respectively, according to Mr. Mushrif.

“Our government has decided to increase the prize amounts to ₹20 lakh and ₹50 lakh at the taluka and district levels respectively,” he said.

