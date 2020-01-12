Other States

Smart bombs, futuristic combat vehicle in pipeline: OFB head

more-in

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) is planning to introduce ‘smart bombs’ and would soon roll out a Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle made for the Indian Army, a top official said here on Saturday.

The first-ever conference of employees of 41 ordnance factories in the country is being held at the National Academy for Defence Production at Ambajhari near here.

Director-General Ordnance Factories and Chairman Ordnance Factories Board Hari Mohan told reporters that the conference would focus on “themes important for the transformation of ordnance factories into modern and business-oriented organisations”.

Ordnance factories were also planning to manufacture ‘smart bombs’ or guided artillery ammunition rounds of 81mm, 51mm, 120mm and 130mm caliber, he informed.

A “Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle” for the Indian Army was also in the works, he added.

“OFB started manufacturing Armoured Personal Carriers for the army from 1983-84. But now we have developed its own Futuristic Infantry Combat (FIC) Vehicle for the army,” he said.

“It is almost 85% ready, and will be exhibited in the next defence exhibition,” Mr. Mohan added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 8:15:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/smart-bombs-futuristic-combat-vehicle-in-pipeline-ofb-head/article30548267.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY