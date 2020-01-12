Smart bombs, futuristic combat vehicle in pipeline: OFB head

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) is planning to introduce ‘smart bombs’ and would soon roll out a Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle made for the Indian Army, a top official said here on Saturday.

The first-ever conference of employees of 41 ordnance factories in the country is being held at the National Academy for Defence Production at Ambajhari near here.

Director-General Ordnance Factories and Chairman Ordnance Factories Board Hari Mohan told reporters that the conference would focus on “themes important for the transformation of ordnance factories into modern and business-oriented organisations”.

Ordnance factories were also planning to manufacture ‘smart bombs’ or guided artillery ammunition rounds of 81mm, 51mm, 120mm and 130mm caliber, he informed.

A “Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle” for the Indian Army was also in the works, he added.

“OFB started manufacturing Armoured Personal Carriers for the army from 1983-84. But now we have developed its own Futuristic Infantry Combat (FIC) Vehicle for the army,” he said.

“It is almost 85% ready, and will be exhibited in the next defence exhibition,” Mr. Mohan added.