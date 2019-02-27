Smaller parties tug at alliance partners’ coat-tails in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The four major political parties, the ruling Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) may have announced alliances for the forthcoming general elections, but are finding it tough to keep their smaller partners happy, with some even threatening to contest out of the alliances.

For the ruling partners Sena and BJP, Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Union government and president of the Republican Party of India (RPI) is proving to be a headache. Mr. Athawale had announced he would contest from the Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha seat, which Rahul Shewale of the Sena holds. But with the Sena and BJP sealing their alliance, Mr. Athawale is left with no seat to contest.

“I was not consulted before the parties decided to ally. The Sena and BJP should have talked to me before sealing the deal,” said Mr. Athawale. Even though he said he would stay with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he has clarified that he will be asking for his share.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, had said on Sunday, “We are capable of handling our friends. No one should be worried about our future. Mr. Athawale is with us and will remain so.”

Another NDA constituent, Mahadev Jankar of the Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP), has demanded five LS seats from Maharashtra. Party spokesperson Laxman Hake reiterated the demand in Pune on Monday. Mr. Jankar, who claims to enjoy the support of the Dhangar community, has organised a party rally in Mumbai on March 5 where he is likely to raise the demand again.

For the Opposition, the trouble continues in the form of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), led by Raju Shetty, MP. Apart from Hatkanangle, Mr. Shetty is demanding Buldhana and Wardha from the Congress-NCP alliance. The Samajwadi Party too is demanding a seat from the Congress.

While Prakash Ambedkar has formed an alliance with the AIMIM, the Congress continues to woo him in the opposition, without the AIMIM. “He has demanded the RSS be brought under the Constitution. Our president Rahul Gandhi is fighting a case against the RSS in the court. What can be greater proof of our commitment to fight the RSS? We wish to see Amabedkarji with us to contest these elections,” according to Ashish Dua, secretary, AICC with responsibility of Maharashtra.