Slur on Arunachal MLA fuels ‘know northeast’ campaign

GUWAHATI

04 June 2021 15:51 IST

Students, academics, professionals, politicians and activists across eight northeastern States join hands

A Punjab-based YouTuber’s racial slur against an Arunachal Pradesh MLA has fuelled a ‘know northeast’ campaign that is scheduled to culminate in a two-hour Twitter storm on Friday.

Students, academics, professionals, politicians and activists across the eight northeastern States – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura – have launched the campaign to bombard the microblogging site with #AchapterforNE and #NortheastMatters from 6-8 p.m.

The campaign, tagging @PMOIndia, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia, @ncert, @cbseindia, @PIBHRD and @DrRPNishank, is intended to push the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for inclusion of a comprehensive chapter on the Northeast.

Advertising

Advertising

More than 25 students’ organisations across the Northeast have lent their support to the campaign.

Assam-based student Mayur Jyoti Kaushik, who is behind the campaign, said the region deserved a chapter in NCERT textbooks as a primer for students elsewhere in the country to know basic geography, history, ethnicity, culture and the lifestyle of the people of the northeastern States.

“If all in the region unite for this, we can ask the Union Ministry of Education to include a chapter so that our counterparts beyond the region do not grow up ignorant about the Northeast and make comments like the YouTuber,” he said.

YouTuber Paras Singh was arrested and brought to Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar on May 27 for calling Congress MLA and former MP Ninong Ering and the people of the State “Chinese”. The YouTuber had ridiculed the MLA for appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India, a variant of PUBG.

The punishment

As punishment, the Arunachal Pradesh police have been teaching geography, history and all other aspects of the State to the YouTuber.

Mr. Ering said he had in 2017 introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha on the inclusion of the culture and history of the northeastern people in the school curriculum. “Sadly, things have not progressed,” he added.

A similar demand for a chapter in NCERT books was raised in 2014 after Nido Tania, a student from Arunachal Pradesh, became a victim of a racial attack in New Delhi.