Slight intensity quake shakes Uttarakhand

A slight intensity earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale shook parts of Uttarakhand on December 28 evening.
Epicentred in the hilly Chamoli district, the earthquake, the second this month, was felt in various parts of the state around 4.45 p.m., Met Office Director Vikram Singh said. It had a depth of 33 km which eliminates any possibility of damage to life and property, he said.
An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale had shaken the whole of Uttarakhand on the night of December 6.
The last one had its epicentre in Rudraprayag, another hilly district neighbouring Chamoli.
