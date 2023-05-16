ADVERTISEMENT

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on Jun 4: IMD

May 16, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The monsoon arrived in the southern State on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021 and June 1 in 2020

PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

A slight delay is expected in the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala and it is likely to arrive by June 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on May 16.

The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1, with a standard deviation of about 7 days.

Also read: As Cyclone Mocha makes landfall, countdown for southwest monsoon begins

"This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on June 4 with a model error of 4 days," the Met office said in a statement.

The monsoon arrived in the southern State on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021 and June 1 in 2020.

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by the onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the transition from the hot and dry season to the rainy season.

IMD forecasts a ‘normal’ monsoon, even as El Nino looms large

The IMD had last month said India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions.

Rainfed agriculture is a critical component of India's agricultural landscape, with 52% of the net cultivated area relying on this method. It accounts for about 40% of the country's total food production, making it a crucial contributor to India's food security and economic stability.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

