Slain U.P. man’s family demands arrest of official

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday came under Opposition criticism after a businessman from Mahoba who was shot last week, days after he had accused an IPS officer of threatening to kill him, succumbed to his injuries at a Kanpur hospital.

The family of the deceased, Indrakant Tripathi, who was into the explosives business, demanded that the accused in the case, including IPS officer Mani Lal Patidar, who was recently suspended from the post of Mahoba Superintendent of Police for corruption, be arrested. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav demanded the arrest of the accused in the case.