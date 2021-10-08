Slain school principal cremated in Srinagar amid protests by Sikh community

Srinagar

08 October 2021 14:11 IST

Principal Supinder Kour and teacher Deepak Chand of a government school in Srinagar were shot dead inside the school on October 7.

The last rites of Supinder Kour—the slain principal of a government school in Eidgah locality of the city —were performed on Friday amidst a protest by members of the Sikh community here.

The funeral was performed by the family and relatives at a cremation ground in Karan Nagar area here.

Hundreds of members of the community assembled at the residence of Kour in Aloochi Bagh area and took out a protest march from there, carrying her mortal remains on a stretcher.

The protesting members of the community covered the distance from Aloochi Bagh to Jehangir Chowk on foot, shouting slogans demanding justice for the victim shot dead by militants at the school along with her colleague Deepak Chand.

The police tried to persuade the protesters to stop their march, but to no avail.

They marched towards the Civil Secretariat, the seat of the Jammu and Kashmir government, and held a silent sit-in there.

The community members said the protest march and the sit-in was held to demand justice for Kour.

Later, the family members took Kour's mortal remains to the cremation ground where her last rites were held.