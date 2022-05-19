Slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat’s kin get appointment letter

Kashmiri Pandits during a protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat, a government employee, in Srinagar on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

May 19, 2022 03:10 IST

The administration has sanctioned compassionate appointment of Bhat's widow, Meenakshi Raina, in government higher secondary school Nowabad, Jammu