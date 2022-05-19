Other States

Slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat’s kin get appointment letter

Kashmiri Pandits during a protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat, a government employee, in Srinagar on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD
PTI Jammu May 19, 2022 03:10 IST
Updated: May 19, 2022 03:10 IST

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 handed over ₹5 lakh as financial assistance besides an appointment letter to the family of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists in his office in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district.

The administration has sanctioned compassionate appointment of Bhat's widow, Meenakshi Raina, in the pay level of ₹14,800-47,100 in government higher secondary school Nowabad, Jammu, they said.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Mukesh Singh handed over the letter and the cheque to Bhat's father, an officials said.

Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 12.

