SKM to lobby JJP legislators, Independents to support Haryana no-confidence motion

Assembly to take up matter on March 10

Protesting farm union leaders have urged the people of Haryana to lobby their representatives in the State Assembly to support the no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government on March 10. The people should threaten to “teach a lesson” to those MLAs who support the government, they said.

The Opposition Congress had sought to bring the no-confidence motion against the Manohar Lal government on the first day of the budget session on Friday. The Assembly Speaker approved the motion to be taken up for discussion on March 10.

Plea to people

In a public appeal to Haryana citizens, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha accused the State government of siding with the Centre against the farmers on the issue of the three contentious farm reform laws and attempting to suppress the movement.

“Legislators belonging to the Jannayak Janta Party and Independents will be specially approached and asked to vote for the motion against the government. People would never forgive them if they do not stand up at this critical moment when the livelihood of the people is at stake,” said All India Kisan Sabha Haryana vice-president Inderjit Singh.

Memos should be submitted to Haryana legislators at their residences on March 9, said the SKM, which also provided a model letter for citizens to send to their representatives. “This BJP-JJP alliance has so far demonstrated its anti-farmer and anti-people attitude in many ways. The Haryana government is adopting an attitude of insensitivity towards the ongoing agitation regarding the three laws and the MSP guarantee. Public anger is increasing with regard to this,” said the letter.

“This is the only way in which anti-people governments will learn an important lesson. If you vote in support of the government, the public will be forced to teach you a lesson in this constituency,” it added.

In the 90-member Assembly, of which two seats are vacant, the BJP and the JJP have 40 and 10 members respectively, while Independent MLAs hold seven seats.