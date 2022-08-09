SKM holds a convention against Agnipath at Haryana’s Rewari

The convention, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan Sammelan”, was held as part of similar programmes across the country from Aug 7-14 to mark the beginning of a sustained campaign against the scheme

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and the United Front of Ex-servicemen (UFESM) held a joint convention at Rewari on Tuesday demanding the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to armed forces.

The convention, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan Sammelan”, was held as part of similar programmes across the country from Aug 7-14 to mark the beginning of a sustained campaign against the scheme. The holding of these conventions was announced at a joint press conference in Delhi on August 6 by SKM, the UFESM and various youth organisations protesting against the Agnipath scheme in particular and unemployment in general.

Some of the major demands of the campaign include to rollback Agnipath scheme, fill all pending and current year vacancies in armed forces following the pre-existing method of regular and permanent recruitment and complete recruitment process already initiated with age-relaxation of two years.

The first such convention was held at Haryana’s Jind on August 7.

Addressing the gathering at Rewari, Major General (retd.) Satbir Singh, advisor, UFESM, described the Agnipath scheme as “anti-national” and “anti-youth”. He explained that it took eight to ten years for a soldier to be trained and therefore it was ridiculous to recruit them for a period of four years. He demanded that it be rolled back.

Jai Kisan Andolan leader Yogendra Yadav stressed the need for launching a sustained struggle by adding the demand for Agnipath abolition along with legal guarantee for MSP and other issues.

All-India Kisan Sabha, Haryana, vice-president Inderjit Singh accused the Centre of taking a revenge through Agnipath scheme against the farmers generations to teach them a lesson for the successful agitation over three farm laws.