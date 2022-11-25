Sixteen tourists injured as bus overturns near Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur

November 25, 2022 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Shimla

"The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. when the bus was on its way to Chandigarh from Manali," police said.

PTI

“Sixteen tourists were injured when a private bus they were travelling in overturned on the outskirts of Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur city on November 25,” police said on Friday.

“The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. when the bus was on its way to Chandigarh from Manali,” they said.

Of the total injured, three have been referred to PGI Chandigarh and as many are undergoing treatment at Bilaspur while others were discharged after administering first aid, Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur Pankaj Rai said.

“Preliminary investigations pointed out that the bus driver was unable to negotiate the curve and the bus overturned,” police said.

“A case of negligent driving has been registered against the driver and further investigations are under way,” they said.

