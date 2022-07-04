9 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

A private bus fell into a gorge in Kullu on Monday, leaving 16 people dead | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

July 04, 2022 10:18 IST

A private bus on that was enroute Shensher–Sainj fell into a ditch near Jangla Sainj Newly Marg

At least nine people were killed, including children, on Monday after a bus they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Jangla Sainj in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

A PTI report said 16 people were killed in the accident.

The incident occurred at around 9:18 a.m. at a place – Sainj Newly Marg in Kullu, according to a government statement. A private bus on that was enroute Shensher–Sainj fell into a ditch near Jangla Sainj Newly Marg, in which nine persons have died and four person have sustained injuries, said the statement.

The relief and rescue work was in progress and the injured have been sent to local hospital at Kullu for medical treatment.