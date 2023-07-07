Six-year-old girl electrocuted to death in Chhattisgarh school

July 07, 2023 02:08 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - RAIPUR

A six-year-old girl was killed while two other minor girls sustained injuries in an electrocution reported at a government school campus in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur-Ramanujganj district on Thursday afternoon.

According to the police, the incident happened around 1.40 p.m. when the three girls had stepped out of the school building and one of them, Varsha Kherwar, touched a gate that was in contact with a live wire and was killed. The two others, aged six and nine, sustained minor injuries.

The primary government school at Koti in Wadrafnagar development block shares the premises with two other buildings — a panchayat office and Public Distribution System (PDS) office. The PDS building had temporarily taken electricity supply from the panchayat building and preliminary investigations revealed the live wire was unattended.

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Education Officer has suspended two assistant teachers Abhay Kumar and Ravindra Prasad due to prima facie negligence for failing to monitor and control the children. The police are in the process of filing an FIR.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT