ADVERTISEMENT

Six-year-old girl ‘assaulted’ in govt residential school: police

July 26, 2023 06:35 am | Updated 06:39 am IST - RAIPUR

The hostel superintendent has been suspended. 

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man in the hostel of a residential “porta cabin” school in Chhattisgarh’s tribal-dominated Sukma district on July 22, police have said. 

Porta cabin residential schools were set up in Left Wing Extremism-affected villages of the state’s Bastar division, which includes Sukma district.

The one in Errabor area where the incident happened houses 429 girls. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim’s parents told the police that she was sleeping when the man entered the room. He took the girl to another part of the same structure and tried to assault her before taking her back and escaping. The girl who went to her village on Sunday told her parents about the incident. They reported the matter to the police, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan. 

Mr. Chavan added that a case under sections 376 AB (rape on a woman under 12 years of age), 456 (house trespass), 363 (kidnapping) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and investigation has started. 

The police, however, have not been able to zero in on the suspect and lack of CCTV cameras is said to be one of the reasons. The girl told the police that the person was not known to her, prima facie ruling out the involvement of the handful of male staffers. There are 25 female staffers too who stay in the residential premises and an office assistant doubling as security guard. 

The hostel superintendent has been suspended. 

An eight-member team headed by Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mandal has been constituted to probe the matter. It also includes Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Juvenile Police Unit Sukma) Parul Khandelwal, said Mr. Chavan. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US