Six visitors at Nitish’s janata durbar test positive for COVID

Meeting on Tuesday to decide on lockdown or night curfew

Six visitors at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s weekly programme Janata ke durbar mein mukhyamantri (Chief Minister at people’s court) on Monday were found COVID-positive. Some members of the catering staff at his official residence too have been tested positive.

A high-level meeting of officials is likely to be held on Tuesday to monitor the situation and take a decision over imposing a lockdown or night curfew in view of surging cases.

“As many as six visitors who had come to participate in the weekly janata durbar of Chief Minister have been found positive in the antigen test. Later some staff members of the catering team at the Chief Minister’s official residence tested positive,” an official at the janata durbar told The Hindu. Three policemen posted at the gate of the Chief Minister’s official residence too were said to be found positive. Following the development, the Chief Minister’s residence was sanitised.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kumar had indicated to media persons that the State might go for some restrictive measures to contain the virus spread. “A meeting of officials will be held in Patna on Tuesday evening and then a decision will be taken,” he said. “It is a matter of concern. All those who had come are supposed to get the COVID tests done. After the test, 186 people were cleared to attend the programme but six of them tested positive,” Mr. Kumar said.