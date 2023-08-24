ADVERTISEMENT

Six vehicles torched; private firm's employees assaulted by Maoists in Jharkhand

August 24, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - Medininagar (Jharkhand)

“The incident happened in the Haldiya Ghati area under the Chhatarpur Police Station limits, around 220 km from the State capital Ranchi, on August 23,” a senior police officer said.

PTI

Representational image only.

“At least six vehicles were set on fire and two employees of a private road construction company were assaulted by members of banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand’s Palamu district,” a senior police officer said on August 24.

“Around 15 Maoists reached at the road construction site and beat up two clerks of the company,” Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar told PTI.

"Maoists also torched six vehicles, including trucks, engaged in the road construction," he said, adding that it was suspected that Maoists conducted the attack on the site for levy.

"We are investigating the case and an operation has been initiated to nab the Maoists involved in the crime," he said.

