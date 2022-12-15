Six U.P. cops suspended for keeping seized opium with themselves

December 15, 2022 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - Badaun (UP)

SI Akash Kumar was suspended earlier also for the same reason, but the High Court had stayed his suspension and he was reposted in the district

PTI

Six policemen, including the outpost in-charge of Malviyaganj, have been suspended for allegedly keeping with themselves the opium recovered from arrested contraband smugglers in Badaun, police said on December 15.

SP Rural Area Siddharth Verma said, on November 11, constables Ashish, Rinku, Harishankar, Nishant and Vipin along with SI Akash Kumar laid siege to the opium smugglers in the Moosazhag area and nabbed them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of handing them over to the Musazhag police, they brought them to Badaun, where a large quantity of opium was recovered from them, which the policemen kept with them, he said.

On the basis of a preliminary inquiry, six policemen, including the sub-inspector have been suspended, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The matter was investigated by SP City Amit Kishore Srivastava on the instructions of IG Bareilly Range and a report was sent to the SSP, O.P. Singh, who later suspended them on the basis of the report which found them guilty.

Police said Mr. Kumar was suspended earlier also for the same reason, but the High Court had stayed his suspension and he was reposted in the district.

The SSP has also set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the entire matter and it will be headed by SP Rural, Mr. Verma said, adding that the report will be submitted in 15 days.

Further action will be taken against the concerned sub-inspector and policemen, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US