Six stuck in Himachal flash floods rescued

All educational institutions in Kangra district have been asked to remain closed on Saturday due to incessant rain, an official said.

Six persons stranded near Palampur following flash floods were rescued while several roads in Kangra and Chamba districts were blocked following landslides, the official added.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Prajapati issued the directive on Saturday morning following heavy rain in most parts of the district since Friday evening. “Keeping in view the ongoing heavy rain and extreme climatic conditions across the district, I declare holiday for schools and educational institutions for today (Saturday),” he said.

On Friday, the met department had issued an orange warning for heavy rain across the State and a red warning for extremely heavy rain in several districts, including Kangra, on Saturday and Sunday

Heavy downpour occurred in and around Palampur sub division since Friday midnight which triggered massive flood in Neugal Khad and its tributaries and all other streams, Mr. Prajapati added. As a result, six persons were trapped near Om Hydro Power Project on Neugal Khad. A team of the State police and Home Guard rescued them, he added.

Landslides reported

Landslides were reported at Mehra village in Hadal panchayat which posed risk to three houses, an official said, adding that the three families were shifted to safer places. Several roads have been blocked due to landslides.