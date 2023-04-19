ADVERTISEMENT

Six railway personnel injured as goods train derails after hitting another train in MP

April 19, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - Shahdol/ Bilaspur

At least 10 trains operated on the Bilaspur-Katni rail route have been cancelled

PTI

Six railway personnel, including two locomotive pilots, were injured when a moving freight train derailed after hitting a stationary goods train in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Wednesday, railway officials said.

The incident, which disrupted traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, took place due to signal overshoot at around 6.50 am near Singhpur station, which falls under Bilaspur railway division, an official from South East Central Railway said.

At least 10 trains operated on the route have been cancelled, he said.

Eight wagons and a locomotive of the iron ore-laden moving goods train derailed in the incident, disrupting traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route, the officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Katni is located in Madhya Pradesh and Bilaspur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

“As per preliminary information, six railway personnel, including two locomotive pilots, suffered injuries in the incident,” the official said.

The injured persons were shifted to a hospital, he said.

Efforts were on to restore the rail traffic and relief operation was underway, according to sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US