Six psychiatric patients still untraced

Six patients who fled with nine others from the State’s main psychiatry hospital remained untraced three days after the incident. They were inmates of the Modern Psychiatry Hospital at Narsingarh, near MBB Airport here.

Fifteen patients gave the guards a slip before dawn on Sunday last to flee from the hospital.

They broke the iron grill of a toilet window to make their way out.

Airport police station was alerted after hospital officials came to know of the incident. Police tracked down nine patients from nearby localities within 24 hours of their escape, but are yet to rescue the remaining six. Police stations across west Tripura were put on alert.

