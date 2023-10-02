Six people killed in U.P. over property dispute; tension mounts in region

October 02, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Lucknow

Six persons including five of a family were killed on Monday in violence over land in Fatehpur village of Rudrapur area here, police said. The incident, which included the killing of two minors, sparked tension in the region leading to heavy deployment of police force in the village and adjoining regions.

Former district panchayat member Prem Yadav, 50, was attacked with sharp edged weapons and killed by his rival Satyaprakash Dubey and his family when he went to his house.

When the news of Mr. Yadav’s murder spread in the village, hundreds of his supporters allegedly barged into Mr. Dubey’s house and brutally killed Dubey and five members of his family, including children.

Besides 54-year-old Dubey, his wife Kiran Dubey, 52, daughters Saloni, 18, and Nandani, 10, and son Gandhi, 15, were killed in the attack.

Dubey’s 8-year-old son Anmol was injured in the attack and has been referred to BRD Medical college, Gorakhpur, where his condition was stated to be serious.

The violence erupted out of a land dispute the two families were locked in.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the killings, Kumar said.

District Magistrate, Deoria, Akhand Pratap Singh said they got information about the incident around 8 am.

“The incident was reported after an altercation between two groups … a person of a group was found dead and six others were found in an unconscious state, of whom five were declared dead by doctors at the hospital,” he said.

“The cause behind the incident is stated to be a longstanding land dispute between two families of the village. The brother of Satya Prakash Dubey, Sadhu Dubey had sold his land to Premchand Yadav and the matter was resolved seven years ago,” he said, adding, a probe is on in the matter.

U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the incident as ‘extremely sad and condemnable’ directing the State police to take strictest action. He also condoled with the bereaved members of the two families and directed officials to ensure the best treatment to the injured.

“The unfortunate incident in Deoria district is extremely sad and condemnable. My condolences are with the bereaved family. After reaching the spot, Additional Director General (ADG)/Commissioner/Inspector General (IG) has been instructed to take strictest action and district administration officials have been instructed to provide proper treatment to the injured. The culprits of this incident will not be spared at any cost,” said Mr. Adityanath.

Leader of Opposition in U.P. Assembly and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav also reacted sharply over the incident calling for a high-level investigation in the murder, alleging the killings are result of ‘governance failure’.

“The Deoria incident happened due to the failure of governance and negligence or involvement of the administration somewhere. I wish the Chief Minister’s expression of grief would bring back people’s lives. Only a high-level investigation can uncover the secrets of this murder and provide justice. This investigation should be done immediately,” wrote Mr. Yadav on X (formerly Twitter).