Six of 9 CBI cases on Bengal post-poll violence involve murders

Two are attempt to murder cases and one is a gang rape case

Among the nine First Information Reports (FIRs) instituted by the Central Bureau of Investigation pertaining to the post-poll violence in West Bengal, six are murder cases and others are of attempted murder and gang rape.

One case, in which 10 accused persons have been named, is in connection with the murder of Palash Mondal at his residence in Nadia on June 14. It is alleged that the assailants broke into his house and hit him on the head with a sharp weapon. He was then shot in the head.

Sahinur Ahmad, a Trinamool supporter in Cooch Behar, was killed on May 4 and his body thrown in the fields. A co-worker named Presenjit were seriously injured in that attack. The complainant in the case, in which 16 persons have been arraigned, alleged the involvement of “miscreants of BJP”.

Bomb hurled

On June 6 in North 24 Parganas, at least three persons named in the FIR are said to have killed Jay Prakash Yadav. They allegedly entered his house and hurled a bomb at him following an altercation. His mother suffered injuries in the explosion.

The body of a BJP worker named Arup Das, a resident of Natra village in Indas, was found hanging from a tree after he was abducted from his residence on May 5. In the FIR, the complainant said he and his family members, who are BJP party members, were being threatened by Trinamool supporters. On May 5, as alleged, more than 30 people armed with iron rods, knives, pistols and bombs reached their house. They beat up the family members and abducted Arup Das. He was later murdered.

In yet another case in Bankura, BJP worker Kush Khetrapal was abducted on May 6. His body was found near a pond two days later. The complainant alleged that Trinamool supporters used to harass him. Three persons have been named as accused in the case.

Uttam Ghosh, a resident of Nadia, was attacked by about two dozen persons armed with bamboo sticks and choppers on May 2. Hearing his screams, his family members rushed to his help. They were also assaulted. Uttam was declared dead at a hospital.

The same day, there was an attempt to kill Abhijit by about eight persons, including some women, in Kolkata's Narkeldanga.

In another case, a BJP supporter named Sanajit Mondal and his relatives were assaulted in Nadia's Chapra by several persons, according to the FIR alleging attempted murder.

The gang rape of a young girl was reported in Murshidabad on May 10. The accused persons intercepted the victim and forced themselves on her.