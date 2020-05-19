Six more COVID-19 deaths, 136 new cases in Bengal

Six more deaths were reported in West Bengal due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 256 of which 184 are deaths due to the disease and 72 due to co-morbidities where the virus was incidental. The 136 new cases took the number to 2,961. The active cases remained at 1,637 and 1,074 persons have recovered including 68 in the past 24 hours.
Also read | Coronavirus: West Bengal invokes Epidemic Diseases Act
Kolkata continued to account for most deaths and cases. Four of the six deaths were reported from the city and one each from Hooghly and the South 24 Parganas district. The city also accounted for 60 of the 136 infections. Infections were also reported from six districts including Howrah which recorded 26 cases. Over the past 24 hours, 8,712 samples have been tested. The discharge rate has improved in the past few days and stands at 36.27%.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a COVID-19 hospital in the city. “The KPC Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata will be the State’s 69th dedicated COVID hospital. As a full-fledged govt designated free of cost COVID hospital, it will start functioning from today with 200 beds, further ramping up specialised treatment capacity in the State,” Ms. Banerjee tweeted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism