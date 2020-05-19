Six more COVID-19 deaths, 136 new cases in Bengal

Six more deaths were reported in West Bengal due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 256 of which 184 are deaths due to the disease and 72 due to co-morbidities where the virus was incidental. The 136 new cases took the number to 2,961. The active cases remained at 1,637 and 1,074 persons have recovered including 68 in the past 24 hours.

Also read | Coronavirus: West Bengal invokes Epidemic Diseases Act

Kolkata continued to account for most deaths and cases. Four of the six deaths were reported from the city and one each from Hooghly and the South 24 Parganas district. The city also accounted for 60 of the 136 infections. Infections were also reported from six districts including Howrah which recorded 26 cases. Over the past 24 hours, 8,712 samples have been tested. The discharge rate has improved in the past few days and stands at 36.27%.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a COVID-19 hospital in the city. “The KPC Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata will be the State’s 69th dedicated COVID hospital. As a full-fledged govt designated free of cost COVID hospital, it will start functioning from today with 200 beds, further ramping up specialised treatment capacity in the State,” Ms. Banerjee tweeted.