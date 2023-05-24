Six months after death, IIT-Kharagpur student’s body exhumed in Assam

May 24, 2023 02:39 am | Updated 02:39 am IST - GUWAHATI

A West Bengal police team exhumed the body of a student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur from a burial ground in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

Faizan Ahmed, the 23-year-old student, was found dead in his hostel room on the IIT-Kharagpur campus on October 14, 2022.

The Calcutta High Court had in April ordered the exhumation of Faizan’s body for a second autopsy after a court-appointed expert pointed out several loopholes in the first one.

While the IIT-Kharagpur authorities said his death was a case of suicide, members of his family alleged he had been killed. They also said the IIT-Kharagpur authorities turned a deaf ear to his complaints about excessive ragging in the hostel.

Deeming the exhumation necessary for arriving at the truth, the Calcutta High Court said the investigation officer in the matter should coordinate with the Assam police and ensure that the body or the remains are exhumed and brought to Kolkata for a fresh autopsy.

Officials in Dibrugarh said the body would be flown to Kolkata on Wednesday.