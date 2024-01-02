ADVERTISEMENT

Six-month-old killed, mother injured in police-Maoist clash in Bijapur

January 02, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - RAIPUR

The woman was caught in the crossfire while trying to leave the area after hearing the gunshots

The Hindu Bureau

A six-month-old baby was killed and her mother was injured when they got caught in the crossfire of a shoot-out between Maoists and security forces in the forests of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on Monday evening.

Two jawans of the District Reserve Guards (DRG) — a locally raised anti-insurgency force in Bastar and other insurgency affected regions of Chhattisgarh — were also injured in the shooting.

According to the police, the shoot-out happened around  5 p.m. while an area domination exercise was undertaken by DRG and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) in the forests on the outskirts of a sparsely populated village called Mutvandi that lies along the Dantewada border. The team left from Kavadgaon police camp and the encounter took place when they had covered an area of four kilometres; that was when the firing began.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prima facie the woman heard the gunshots and tried to escape with her infant but ended up getting caught in the crossfire. We are awaiting more details on the sequence of events,” said Bastar Inspector General of Police P. Sundarraj. 

The baby girl died but the woman, who suffered a bullet injury on her finger, was rushed to the village and then to a hospital where she is said to be out of danger.

A police statement noted that Bhairamgarh area committee secretary Chandranna and committee member Mangali were also injured in the encounter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US