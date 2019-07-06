Six-month jail for AAP MLA Som Dutt in assault case

Rejecting plea for release on probation, a Delhi court on Thursday awarded six months’ rigorous imprisonment to Sadar Bazar AAP MLA Som Dutt for beating a man with a base ball bat during the campaigning in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. He was also fined ₹2 lakh.

The victim had suffered fracture in the fibula.

However, the court granted Mr. Dutt bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹10,000 with a surety of a like amount to permit him to file an appeal against his conviction.

Respect for law

Dismissing the plea for a lenient punishment, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said: “When an influential person breaks the law, there is an impression in his mind that he may break through it, in one way or the other. But that is not the case always. Respect for the law is the first condition for a civilised society. Nobody has more sacred obligation to obey the law than those who make it. Law without justice is a wound without cure. For these special reasons recorded under Section 361 Cr.PC, I do not find it expedient to grant the benefit of probation to the convict.”

Referring to the award of six months’ imprisonment and ₹25,000 fine by the Supreme Court in a similar case, the Magistrate said: “I am of the view that the punishment needs to be deterrent in this case and a similar sentence must follow in this case also with a higher amount of fine.”

“In this case, the accused Som Dutt has been convicted for commission of offence under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code [voluntarily causing grievous hurt attracting seven years’ imprisonment and fine]. The incident did not take place on the spur of a moment. It was a premeditated assault done with a base ball bat. He is sentenced with rigorous imprisonment for a period of six months and with a fine of ₹2,00,000. Out of the fine, ₹1,00,000 shall be paid to the complainant as compensation. In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo a further simple imprisonment of two months.”