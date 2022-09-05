Six-month adoption leave in Himachal Pradesh

Women government employees to benefit from Cabinet decision

The Hindu Bureau CHANDIGARH
September 05, 2022 22:24 IST

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved child adoption leave of 180 days for regular women employees of the State government.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting in Shimla chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The nod was given by adopting Rule 43-B of CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972, the government said in a statement.

The Cabinet also decided to start the ‘Mukhya Mantri Shodh Protsahan Yojna’ in the State under which a monthly fellowship of ₹3,000 would be given to research scholars for a period of three years from the date of registration. This initiative has been taken to motivate the youth for quality research in different fields, said the statement.

It was also decided by the Cabinet to set up a ‘Transport Nagar’ at Solan to sort out the problem of congestion in the Solan Municipal area due to haphazard parking and encroached roads.

