Six Mizoram tribal council members switch over to Zoram People’s Movement

December 12, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Less than a week after former IPS officer Lalduhoma took charge as Mizoram Chief Minister, six members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) joined his party, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

The six included council’s chairman Kali Kumar Tongchangya who was with the Mizo National Front (MNF), the party the ZPM replaced to govern the State.

The other five were BJP members, who had switched over from the MNF a few days before the election to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly on November 7.

“We should be able to form the government in the CADC soon,” a ZPM leader said on condition of anonymity.

The elections to the 20-member CADC elections were held on May 9. The mandate was fragmented with the MNF emerging as the single-largest party by securing 10 seats, one short of simple majority. The BJP won five seats and the Congress four before adding another where the election was held later due to the death of the BJP candidate.

Three BJP and two Congress members joined the MNF to help it form the council. After the desertion of five of its members to join the BJP, the MNF still holds power in the council.

The CADC was established in 1972 under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the Buddhist Chakma community in southern Mizoram.

