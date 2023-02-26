HamberMenu
Six Maoists arrested with explosives in Jharkhand

The arrested Maoists confessed that they were active members of Maoist group and carrying the explosives for delivery on the instruction of their Commander

February 26, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - Chaibasa

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only. File

Image used for representative purpose only. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Six Maoists including a self-styled commander were arrested and explosives seized from their possession in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Shekhar received information that some Maoists were on their way to deliver explosives to their commander. Based on the information, the SP said a team was constituted to initiate action and apprehend them.

Accordingly, the team launched a massive checking drive after cordoning off a road approaching Baripokhari village and arrested one Boj Hembram alias Kishun Hembram and seized a detonator and gelatine, Shekhar said at a press meet here on Saturday.

Also Read | Exercise on to smoke out Maoists in Jharkhand

On the lead provided by Boj during interrogation, police arrested three other ultras with detonators and gelatine sticks from Tonto police station limits.

The arrested Maoists confessed that they were active members of Maoist group and carrying the explosives for delivery on the instruction of their Commander, the SP said.

The team also conducted raid in Rengrahatu village on Friday night and apprehended the Commander of Maoist militia group Damu Koda alias Judu Koda (35) and Birsing alias Chota Koda (35).

The duo conceded that they were involved in setting afire vehicles engaged in road construction work in Chiruiekir village on February 12.

Besides, they were also a part of a group engaged in an encounter that occurred in Tumhaka forest in January, Kochavad forest near Rengrahatu village in December last year and Garuwang forest near Rengrahatu in 2021.

