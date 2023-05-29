HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six labourers electrocuted to death in Jharkhand

Baghmara Deputy Superintendent of Police Nisha Murmu said that the incident took place near Nichitpur railway station, around 145 km from Ranchi

May 29, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Dhanbad

PTI
A team of health staff members carry the body of six railway workers who died after getting electrocuted during the installation of an electric pole, at Nichitpur Railway crossing in Dhanbad on May 29, 2023.

A team of health staff members carry the body of six railway workers who died after getting electrocuted during the installation of an electric pole, at Nichitpur Railway crossing in Dhanbad on May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Six labourers were electrocuted to death after an electric pole they were erecting fell on a high-tension overhead wire in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Monday, railway officials said.

Baghmara Deputy Superintendent of Police Nisha Murmu said that the incident took place near Nichitpur railway station, around 145 km from Ranchi.

All of them were working under a small contractor, who reportedly fled the spot after the incident, an official said.

Dhanbad Divisional Railway Manager Kamal Kishore Sinha rushed to the spot after the incident.

Confirming the death of six workers in the incident, he said, "A probe into the incident has been initiated”.

Eyewitnesses claimed that eight people were working at the site without safety gear or switching off the election connection. The two who survived ran away in panic.

Five dead in the incident have been identified.

Train services on the grand chord line stopped at Dhanbad and Gomoh junctions after the incident. It was restored after an hour and a half, a railway official said.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / accident (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.