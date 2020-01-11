Six killed in industrial blast near Vadodara

A deadly blast in an industrial and medical gas manufacturing factory killed at least six persons and injured over a dozen others near Vadodara in Gujarat.

The explosion took place at around 11a.m. at Aims Industries Limited in Padra town of Vadodara district.

The company manufactures industrial and medical grade gases ranging from Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Carbon Dioxide and various mixtures associated with it.

The fire brigade has been pressed into service.