Other States

Six killed in H.P. landslides

more-in

Swirling waters washed away two buildings in Chamoli

Six persons, including a woman and her nine-month-old daughter, were buried alive as landslides triggered by heavy rains hit three different villages in Ghat area of Chamoli district on Monday morning, officials said.

Erosion caused by swirling waters of the flooded Chuflagad River also washed away two buildings standing close to it.

The State emergency operation centre in Dehradun said the debris of landslides fell over three houses in Banjabgad, Aligaon and Lankhi villages in Ghat area of the district early on Monday, trapping the occupants.

Suffocated to death

All of them suffocated to death, it said, adding all the deceased except one were women.

While Rupa Devi and her daughter Chanda were killed in Banjbagad village, 21-year-old Naurati Devi was killed in Aligaon and three others in Lankhi village, it said.

Those killed in Lankhi village were identified as Kumari Arti, Kumari Anjali and Ajay, it said.

Three houses in these villages were totally damaged in the heavy rains which also claimed the lives of half a dozen livestock. .

Damage to buildings was also reported from Ghat market close to Chuflagad, a tributary of Nandakini river, which was in spate.

Erosion caused by the swirling waters of the flooded river washed away two buildings standing close to it.

However, there was no casualty in the incident as the buildings had been vacated by their occupants in apprehension, District Disaster Management Officer N.K. Joshi said. People living in the area are being evacuated to safer locations, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Other States
Uttarakhand
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 12:09:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/six-killed-in-hp-landslides/article29036248.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY