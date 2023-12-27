Six killed in Haridwar brick kiln wall collapse; probe ordered

December 27, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - Haridwar (Uttarakhand)

Six workers were killed and four others injured on Tuesday when a brick kiln wall collapsed on them in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, police said.

The accident occurred in Lahboli village, said Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal, who visited the spot. They were working at the brick kiln when the wall collapsed, he said.

“We are looking into the circumstances that led to the accident. Legal action will be taken against whoever is found responsible,” Mr. Dobhal added.

Five labourers died on the spot while the sixth succumbed at a private hospital in Roorkee where all the injured were taken to, SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said.

Four are getting treatment of whom the condition of two continues to be critical, he said.

A horse was also killed after getting buried under the rubble, he said.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident by District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh Garbiyal. The probe will be conducted by the joint magistrate, Roorkee.

Workers were busy making bricks at Saanvi brick kiln in the village when the wall collapsed over them and some cattle, leading to chaos, the SP (rural) said.

On receiving the information, senior officials along with a district disaster management team reached the spot and started relief and rescue work.

The workers trapped under the debris were pulled out with the help of an earth mover.