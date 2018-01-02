Six fall victim to Haryana agri officer's murder spree

A 40-year-old former Army officer, employed as a Sub-Divisional Officer with Haryana’s Agriculture Department, went on a murderous spree early on Tuesday, randomly killing six persons, including a pregnant woman, in the span of an hour in Palwal, 60 km south of Delhi.

Naresh Dhankhar, who attacked his victims with an iron rod, was finally arrested around 7 a.m.

Accused Naresh Dhankhar, a resident of Macchgar near Ballabhgarh, attacked policemen and sustained injuries in the scuffle as they tried to arrest him. He was referred to Safdarjang Hospital in Delhi after initial treatment at Faridabad's Civil Hospital.

Inspector General of Police, South Range, C.S. Rao told The Hindu that the attacks could be the culmination of a long-standing marital discord as the accused's wife Seema and their two children have been staying with her parents sometime. He, however, added that the “immediate provocation” for the attacks was not known as the accused was unconscious and under treatment. He refused to speculate on the mental health of the accused, but said he was “upset” and “aggressive”.

Accused Naresh Kadiyan in Palwal multiple murder case being taken for medical examination. | Photo Credit: Manoj Kumar

Hospital attack

Dhankhar’s first attack took place around 2:30 a.m. when he barged into Palwal Hospital carrying an iron rod and attacked one Anjum (32).

“She was in hospital to attend her sister-in-law admitted for a delivery and was sleeping outside the ICU on the first floor. The accused walked up to her, took off the cloth on her face and hit her repeatedly on the head. The hospital staff and others rushed to the corridor when she screamed for help. The assailant hid himself in the wash-room. But five minutes later he walked out waving the iron rod at the staff and escaped,” said Shaukat Ali, the victim’s father-in-law.

In the next hour, the police found five more bodies in a radius of a km from the hospital with similar injuries, hinting that a serial killer was on the loose. An alert was sent to all police stations and security beefed up at check-posts.

Dhankhar was eventually arrested around 7 a.m. outside his father-in-law Dharampal Malik's house in Adarsh Nagar after a neighbour alerted the police. Naresh's estranged wife along with their two children, aged four and eight, stays with her father, a retired Army Captain .

VRS on medical grounds

The police said Naresh was commissioned to the Army as Lieutenant in 2003, but took voluntary retirement on medical grounds three years later. He owns a flat in Omaxe City in Palwal and would often come to stay here. He has been absent from work since December 29.

Naresh, the youngest among five brothers, was involved in a scuffle with a police constable in 2015 and a case was registered.

Four of the deceased have been identified as Munshi Ram (35), Subhash (42), Khem Chand (45) and Sita Ram (50). Munshi Ram, Sita Ram and Subhash were security guards, Khem Chand was a factory worker in Ballabhgarh. One of the deceased, who appears to be a vagabond, is yet to be identified.