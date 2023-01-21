ADVERTISEMENT

Six civilians injured in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal

January 21, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - Jammu

Twins blasts occurred amid tight security arrangements made by security forces across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Republic Day

Peerzada Ashiq
Preliminary reports suggest that blasts took place near parked vehicles in Yard No. 7 in Narwal. File (representational image) | Photo Credit: PTI

At least six civilians were injured in reported twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal area on January 21 morning.

According to the police, six civilians were injured in two explosions that occurred in a yard in Jammu’s Narwal area. The condition of the injured civilians is stated to be stable, officials said.

Preliminary reports suggest that blasts took place near parked vehicles in Yard No. 7 in Narwal.

Officials said the blast area has been sealed and searches launched by security agencies. An expert team also reached the site to evaluate the nature of the blasts.

These blasts occurred ahead of the Republic Day amid tight security arrangements made by security forces across the Union Territory (UT).

The blasts also took place just two days ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ scheduled visit to Jammu. Mr. Gandhi is likely to address a public rally on January 23 in Jammu.

