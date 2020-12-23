4 CRPF jawans, a policeman and a civilian injured in Ganderbal grenade explosion

Srinagar

23 December 2020 22:58 IST

Six people, including four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, a policeman, and a civilian, were injured in a grenade explosion in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Wednesday evening.

A police official said militants lobbed a grenade at a joint party of the CRPF and the police at Tawheed Chowk in Ganderbal. It exploded on the road and injured six people.

“The condition of one injured CRPF jawan is critical,” officials said.

A civilian, who works in the rural development department, identified as Syed Nasrullah, was also injured in the explosion and his condition was stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, the police said six persons were arrested in south Kashmir for their alleged involvement in grenade attacks and pasting of election boycott posters.

The youth were arrested from south Kashmir’s Tral and Sangam in Pulwama district.

“This network of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was involved in grenade attacks. The arrested [militant] associates have been in contact with Pakistani handlers. They were also involved in the pasting of election boycott posters,” the police said.

Meanwhile, a policeman has allegedly gone missing in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, along with his service rifle.

Police sources identified the missing policeman as Special Police Officer Zakir Hussain Malik from Yarpora in Kulgam. “His AK-47 rifle is also missing from December 22. Efforts are on to locate him and bring him back,” an official said.