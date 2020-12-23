Six injured in grenade blast in Kashmir

Four CRPF jawans, a policeman and a civilian were injured in a grenade explosion at Ganderbal in central Kashmir on Wednesday evening.
A police official said militants lobbed a grenade at a joint party of the CRPF and the police at Tawheed Chowk in Ganderbal. It exploded on the road and injured six people.
“The condition of one injured CRPF jawan is critical,”an official said.
Syed Nasrullah, who works in the Rural Development Department, was injured. His condition is said to be stable.
Six arrested
Meanwhile, the police said six persons were arrested in south Kashmir for their alleged involvement in grenade attacks and pasting of election boycott posters.
The youth were arrested from Tral and Sangam in Pulwama district.
“This network of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was involved in grenade attacks. The arrested (militant) associates have been in contact with Pakistani handlers. They were also involved in pasting of election boycott posters,” the police said.
Meanwhile, Special Police Officer (SPO) Zakir Hussain Malik from Yarpora in Kulgam has gone missing in Kulgam along with his AK-47 service rifle. Efforts are on to locate him and bring him back, an official said.
