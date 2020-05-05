Six injured in grenade attack in central Kashmir

Six persons, including a CRPF personnel and a policeman, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday, police said.
Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces’ party near a bus stand at Pakherpora in Charare-Sharief area of the central Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said a CRPF personnel, a policeman and four civilians were injured in the explosion.
The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the official said, adding further details are awaited.
