Six injured after spinning joyride falls to ground in Punjab's Mohali

A high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dussehra ground in Mohali

PTI Mohali
September 05, 2022 10:23 IST

Six people suffered injuries when a high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dussehra ground in Phase-8 here on Sunday evening, police said.

After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot.

The injured were taken to Phase-6 civil hospital in Mohali for treatment, they said.

The was a rush of people at the fair because of Sunday being a holiday.

