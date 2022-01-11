Six, including ex-SP MP, arrested for murder in U.P.

Balrampur (U.P.)

11 January 2022 01:30 IST

Political rivalry suspected to be the motive behind crime

Six people, including ex-Balrampur MP of the Samajwadi Party, Rizwan Zahir, and his daughter, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in killing of former Tulsipur panchyat chairman Firoz Khan Pappu on January 5, police said.

Pappu was hacked to death on January 4 night by some persons, Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal said.

He added that on the basis of the CCTV footage and the surveillance records, the police arrested two accused Merajul Haz and Mehfooz for killing him.

Former MP Rizwan Zahir, his daughter Zeba Rizwan, son-in-law Ramiz and one other accused were also arrested for their involvement in the murder, he said.

The motive behind the killing is political rivalry and ‘rising popularity’ of Pappu, who was demanding a Samajwadi Party ticket from the Tulsipur Assembly seat from where Ms. Zeba was also campaigning as a prospective party candidate.

Action under the The Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act will be taken against all the accused and the matter will be taken to the fast track court, Mr. Kutiyal said.