Six held in Meerut for bursting crackers after Ayodhya verdict

Police personnel conduct a route march in Ayodhya on October 16, 2019.

Police personnel conduct a route march in Ayodhya on October 16, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A statement released by the media cell of the police said three youngsters were arrested from the Sohrabgate bus stand for bursting crackers when Section 144 was imposed in the district

Meerut police on Saturday arrested six people at two different places in the city for bursting crackers after the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict on Saturday.

A statement released by the media cell of the police said three youngsters were arrested from the Sohrabgate bus stand of the city. They have been booked for bursting crackers when Section 144 was imposed in the district. The arrested have been identified as Apoorva, Surendra and Praveen, residents of the Nauchandi area of Meerut.

Police have also arrested three persons from the Brahmpuri area of the city for violating Section 144.

Earlier, the police arrested Lakshman Singh, a resident of Pandav Nagar in Civil Lines area of Meerut, for posting a provocative Facebook post.

