Six held in Bihar journalist murder case

After the charred body of a young journalist and Right to Information (RTI) activist Buddhinath Jha alias Avinash Jha was found by the side of State highway 52 in Benipatti area of Madhubani district of Bihar on November 12, the local police on Monday said they were investigating the case from a love affair angle along with the alleged involvement of an illegal private clinic, nursing homes and pathological lab owners named in the case.

Six people, including a woman who was a nursing staff in the clinic, have been arrested, the police said.

Buddhinath Jha had gone traceless from his home located at Lohia Chowk in the town on November 9 and a missing case was lodged by his elder brother, Chandrashekhar Jha, on November 11 at the police station. The case (243/21) was later converted into a murder case after the recovery of his body.

“The police so far have arrested six people, including a woman, in the case. And we’re investigating the case from a love angle as well as the alleged involvement of an illegal medical clinic, nursing homes and pathological lab owners”, said senior police official of the district Arun Kumar Singh.

The Madhubani Superintendent of Police did not respond to calls by this correspondent. Those arrested are Roshan Kumar Sah (23), Bittu Kumar Pandit (20), Deepak Kumar Pandit (24), Manish Kumar (21), Pawan Kumar (22) and Jaijai Ram Paswan’s wife Purnakala Devi (24), with whom Buddhinath Jha was reportedly speaking on his phone while coming out of his residence late on November 9 night.

The police said that during investigation Purnakala Devi confessed that she was in love with Buddhinath Jha and one Pawan Kumar was also in love with her. “Pawan Kumar used to put pressure on Purnakala Devi for not being in relationship with Buddhinath Jha”, the Benipatti police told local media persons. “But, we’re also investigating the case on the charge of alleged involvement of the clinic and nursing home owners who are named in the FIR lodged by Chandrashekhar Jha”, Mr. Singh added.

“We demand an investigation into the case by high police officials to the rank of Deputy Inspector General or Inspector General of this zone. Only then an independent and partial inquiry into the case will be done”, said Chandrashekhar Jha.

Protesting the incident, there was a bandh in Benipatti on Sunday .